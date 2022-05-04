‘Hitman 3’ game director will lead ‘Crysis 4’ development

Crytek has announced that Mattias Engström, game director for Hitman 3, will be the game director for Crysis 4.

Yesterday (May 3), Crysis 4 developer Crytek announced that Engström “joins the Crysis family as game director for the fourth installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week.”

Commenting on his new position, Engström said “it’s great being onboard! Super stoked by the studio as well as the game.”

We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week. pic.twitter.com/hHkOrXIAt6 — Crysis (@Crysis) May 3, 2022

Besides directing Hitman 3, Engström is also credited as a developer on several Ubisoft titles including The Division, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, and Far Cry 3.

Crysis 4 was announced at the start of the year, and a blog penned by Crytek shared some details with fans.

“Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community.”

The studio added that “as development progresses we will release more details when we can. But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter.”

On the shooter series’ legacy, Crytek acknowledged that “Crysis is incredibly important to so many people,” and said “we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations.”

Since then, the studio has remained quiet – but a long list of job listings – including many senior vacancies – suggests that Crysis 4 is still in very early stages. As it stands, Crytek is still looking for development, technical and art directors.

