‘Hitman 3’ has been confirmed to arrive on the Nintendo Switch next week

Hitman 3 has been announced to be arriving onto the Nintendo Switch the same date as all other versions.

IO Interactive has confirmed the Nintendo Switch version will join the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S releases on January 20. Unlike all the other versions though, the Nintendo Switch will receive the Hitman 3 – Cloud Edition.

Due to the graphical prowess of the game, instead of being downloadable, the title will instead be streamed to Nintendo Switch’s new cloud based gaming services, which was launched in the West with Control: Ultimate Edition last year (2020). This allows players to experience the full game with little compromises on the hybrid handheld.

See the full trailer below:

HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits… pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbw — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 15, 2021

Information around Hitman 3 has been coming thick and fast over the past few weeks, delving into more features included in the final entry of the reboot trilogy.

A new look at the game’s shortcut system was presented, which is said to “encourage exploration, reward curiosity and incentivise replayability”. New shortcuts will be unlocked as player’s progress, offering new methods of assassination and traversal.

Fans were also treated to a first look at Hitman 3’s VR mode, which is exclusive to PS4 owners, or playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility. All levels from all three games will be playable in VR via the Hitman 3 client.

All six locations were also revealed in a spoiler free blog post earlier this week, showcasing a wide range of diverse locales for contracts to be fulfilled on.