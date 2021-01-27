‘Hitman 3’ developer’s upcoming James Bond game could be a trilogy

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has revealed more about its forthcoming James Bond video game, Project 007.

In an interview with Danish publication DR, studio head Hakan Abrak shared some interesting titbits about the upcoming spy game, including the potential for a full James Bond trilogy. He also spoke about how the studio acquired the licence for the game from Barbara Broccoli, the owner of Eon Productions, which produces the James Bond films.

Abrak revealed that the Bond in Project 007 will not be based on actors who have played the spy on the big screen before, but instead will be their “own digital Bond”. Furthermore, the game will also feature a “completely original story”, and said that it’s possible to “imagine that a trilogy could come out of it”.

DR also noted that IO Interactive is currently “already in full swing” on the development of Project 007, with Abrak adding that he expects the studio to double in size for work on the game. “Today we are 200 employees and I expect that we will be over 400 employees over the next few years. So there is no doubt that the Bond agreement means an insane amount to us,” he said.

Abrak also described his nerve-racking meeting with Broccoli and Eon Productions, revealing that he and his team had prepared for two years before the presentation, knowing full well that the IP holders weren’t fans of previous Bond games. According to PC Gamer, Broccoli said that prior titles were not “worthy enough” of the British spy and had featured “violence for the sake of violence.”

“At the beginning of the meeting she had a very expressionless face, but the further into the meeting we came, she […] started smiling,” he said. “Our story, our background with the Hitman universe and our vision of what Bond is in a game format, went straight to the heart of Barbara Broccoli herself.”

IO Interactive first announced Project 007 in November. At the time, the developer said that the game would be an origin story for the iconic spy and would chronicle his journey to earn his 00 status.