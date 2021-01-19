‘Hitman 3’: Watch the explosive new launch trailer

IO Interactive has unveiled a new launch trailer for Hitman 3 ahead of the game’s release on January 20.

The explosive video features never-seen-before in-game cutscenes and locations, such as Berlin’s seedy nightclubs, the neon-lit streets of Chongqing and Argentina’s luscious vineyards.

The cinematic clip puts the game’s six locations on full display, featuring never-before-seen shots of the recently revealed locations, as well as Agent 47’s diverse arsenal of assassination tactics that range from poisoning people, to throwing them off roofs.

The trailer also feature moments from the game’s first two levels, where players infiltrate a skycraper in Dubai, before travelling to Dartmoor to play detective as Agent 47 disguises himself to solve a family murder in a manor, while getting closer to someone to assassinate them.

Watch the launch trailer below.

Hitman 3 will feature the developer’s new Glacier engine, which is being applied to locations from the prequels. The game will also wrap up the World Of Assassination trilogy as the final entry of the series.

IO Interactive has confirmed that PC players will not have to re-purchase Hitman 2 in order to import levels into the upcoming game. The developer reassured players that all levels will be released at no additional cost, although the release of Hitman 2’s levels for Hitman 3 will only arrive after launch.

Hitman 3 will launch on January 20 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.