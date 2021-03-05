‘Hitman 3’ March roadmap reveals new Elusive Target and Easter Egg hunt

IO Interactive revealed the Hitman 3 March roadmap on Thursday, showcasing all the new content on its way for players to dig into.

The content-rich Hitman 3 roadmap kicks off on March 4 with the Lesley Celebration Escalation Contract, with several other additions peppered throughout the month. The following week, the Easy Allies Featured Contracts in the Chongqing level are set to go live on March 11.

Advertisement

Following that, players can track down an Elusive Target in the Isle of Sgáil level from March 19 through march 29. On March 25, there will be several new Eurogamer Featured Contracts available on the Mendoza map as well.

Check out a look at the content in the March roadmap via the official trailer on YouTube. The complete dates of interest are as follows:

March 4: Escalation – The Lesley Celebration

March 11: Featured Contracts by Easy Allies – Chongqing

March 19 – March 29: Elusive Target – The Stowaway

March 25: Featured Contracts by Eurogamer – Mendoza

March 30 – April 12: Seasonal Event – Berlin Egg Hunt & Unlockable Raver Outfit

March 30: Deluxe Escalation – The Satu Mare Delirium & Unlockable Items

The game receives a festive update on March 30 with the addition of the Berlin Egg Hunt, which lasts through April 12. Agent 47 will be on the lookout for colourful eggs, as you’d expect, in a bit of a warped version of the classic Easter pastime. In addition, a Deluxe Escalation Contract, The Satu Mare Delirium, for Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition owners, will be available on the same day.

There’s a wealth of content coming for Hitman 3 players throughout the month. Previously, IO Interactive stated that future DLC packs for the game could include reimagined versions of past levels from Hitman and Hitman in an interview with TheGamer. IO Interactive hasn’t announced what its next series of content will feature.

