Here’s a look at the ‘Hitman 3’ persistent shortcuts system

IO Interactive has added a new feature to Hitman 3 that was designed to encourage players to explore the game.

The persistent shortcuts system, exclusively previewed by Game Informer, allows players to unlock new pathways – including doors, access points, doors and more – in order to “encourage exploration, reward curiosity, and incentivise replayability”.

The shortcuts can only be unlocked from one direction, meaning players will have to run through a level without them at least once, but will be available in all subsequent playthroughs once opened. The new pathways will change up a gamer’s opportunities during a level, making it easier for to reach certain locations or giving players different ways to take out their targets.

Watch a preview of the persistent shortcuts system from the Dubai mission below.

Yesterday (December 5), an IO Interactive developer revealed that the entire Hitman trilogy will only take up “around 100GB”, suggesting that Hitman 3’s prequels have been optimised for the upcoming release. In comparison, the original Hitman and Hitman 2 take up 50GB and 47GB on PC, respectively.



Hitman and Hitman 2 will also feature improved graphics and reflections thanks to IO Interactive’s new Glacier engine, which is being applied to the entire trilogy. The developer also noted that the updated graphics will also be available on the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles as well.

Hitman 3 is set to launch on January 20, 2021, and will support 4K resolution and 60fps on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.