‘Hitman 3’ prequel map releases in July as Freelancer mode pushed back

IO Interactive, the developer behind Hitman 3, has revealed that a brand new map called Ambrose Island will be released for the game free of charge in July.

Announced today (May 5) in a blog post, the map will take place between the end of Hitman 2 and the start of Hitman 3, and is intended to fill in a “few gaps from the World of Assassination storyline.”

Players had previously only known of this name under its codename: “Rocky”, with a screenshot released back in January showing a moon-lit jungle island.

The developers also revealed a roadmap for content expected from “spring until the second half of 2022”. Soon for release are new Featured Contracts such as Space Conflict, released today, Food Fight (May 12) and Rubber Duck (May 19), there will also be a new batch of Elusive Target Arcades to be released on May 24.

It wasn’t all good news for Hitman 3 fans though, the developers also revealed that the new roguelike persistent game mode, Freelancer, had been pushed back, with its release now expected in the “second half of 2022.”

“The feedback from the playtests was largely positive and the mode is in very good shape. […] we’re taking some extra time to tighten the mode up and improve several elements that we think will greatly improve the gameplay experience,” explained the developers.

“Whilst we work on those improvements, we’re also preparing to dive deeper into the mode and share more of what you can expect.”

