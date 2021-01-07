‘Hitman 3’ trailer delivers first look at PlayStation VR gameplay

IO Interactive have shared the first look at Hitman 3’s VR mode through PlayStation VR.

The VR exclusive mode was revealed back in August last year (2020), which unveiled that the entire trilogy would feature PlayStation VR support inline with the release of Hitman 3 on January 20. The developer has now finally released a first look at the mode in action.

All of Agent 47’s signature moves will seemingly be available, giving the option to go all guns blazing, or embody a silent assassin and stalk enemies through stealth. The trailer shows glimpses of gameplay through all three games, reiterating that the entire trilogy is playable.

See the PlayStation VR mode in action below:

As the Hitman 3 mode is only exclusive to PlayStation VR owners, anyone wishing to play in VR will be required to purchase the PS4 version of the game. Anyone with the PS5 version will be unable to do so as VR support is currently not available on the next-gen system, only through backwards compatibility.

Anyone who purchases the PS4 version is eligible for a free upgrade to PS5 and vice versa, except those who have picked up a physical edition of the PS5 game, as a report last year revealed that players will be unable to obtain the PS4 version through this method.

The final entry in the Hitman reboot trilogy is said to be more “serious and darker” than any of the previous instalments, wrapping up the story of Agent 47.

A new shortcuts system was also recently unveiled to “encourage exploration, reward curiosity and incentivise replayability”, allowing players to unlock shortcuts once the level has been completed once.