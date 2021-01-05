The complete ‘Hitman’ trilogy will only take up “around 100GB”

A developer at IO Interactive has revealed that the size of the first two Hitman games have been reduced “significantly” for the upcoming Hitman 3.

The developer, who goes by A Path Finder on ResetEra, announced that the entire trilogy will only take up “around 100GB”, implying that IO Interactive has optimised the prequels for the upcoming release. In comparison, the original Hitman and Hitman 2 take up 50GB and 47GB on PC, respectively.

“One thing I think all of you will be happy to hear is that we have managed to get the size of the game down significantly. All three games with all content will take up around 100GB,” the dev said on the Hitman 3 forum.

A Path Finder subsequently noted that the file size reduction was partly due to the removal of duplicate data between Hitman and Hitman 2, alongside better compression for textures. “Biggest wins are because of data management and file structures and how we deliver the game so we could remove duplicate data,” they wrote.

Hitman and Hitman 2 will also feature improved graphics and reflections, thanks to IO Interactive’s new Glacier engine, which is being applied to the entire trilogy: “We upgraded the engine with screenspace reflections. Best thing? It’s backwards compatible with the previous two games in the trilogy and lots of surfaces has been upgraded.”

In a follow-up statement, the developer explained that the games have been updated with screenspace reflections for the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles as well, noting that the catwalk floor during the Paris fashion show level will now fully reflect models and the rest of the room.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release on January 20, and will serve as the dramatic conclusion of Agent 47’s story. Players who own Hitman and Hitman 2 will also be able to import locations into the upcoming game, and player the entire trilogy from Hitman 3.

In other IO Interactive news, the developer has begun developing its next game, which will be a James Bond title. The game, currently titled Project 007, will be an origin story for the character, as the iconic character ventures out to earn their 00 status.