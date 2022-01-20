‘Hitman 3’ Year 2 out now – adds Elusive Target Arcade and PC VR support

IO Interactive has released the Year 2 patch for Hitman 3 which adds a new Elusive Target Arcade, PCVR support, and more.

The Hitman 3 patch is available now on all platforms and is between 2GB and 3.5GB.

The first new feature added to Hitman 3 is the Elusive Target Arcade, which allows players to take on the games Elusive Targets at any time.

The patch notes say that “the three contracts will be permanently available via the Arcade, whether you succeed or not. If you succeed in all missions of a given Arcade Contract, you’ll be able to ‘reset’ the contract and immediately play from the start. Failure at any point is met with a 12-hour lockout.” To go with the new mode, a new weapon has been added. The Krugermeier 2-2 Dark can be unlocked by completing any one of the Arcade Contracts.

Next up is PCVR support. Players on PC can now enjoy any of the three Hitman games with full VR and motion control support.

Finally, Hitman 3 is available to purchase on Steam. “We’ll manually be pressing the buttons to release Hitman 3 Standard Edition, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition and Hitman Trilogy on the Steam Store. This will allow us to coordinate the release at a time that fits with IOI in Copenhagen and Valve in Seattle. There won’t be any ‘coming soon’ page before this time, so we’ll be going from 0-100 once those buttons are pressed. The expected download size for Hitman 3 is 65GB.”

