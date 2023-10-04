‘Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal’ revealed for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal is on its way to Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for developer IO Interactive.

“Reprisal is a comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic, refined for screens large and small – with a new Minimap, Instinct Mode, and gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series,” said Feral Interactive. Check out the trailer below:

The iOS and Android versions of Reprisal will launch first in the autumn, though the developer was not willing to share any specific dates at this time. Similarly, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive in “winter”.

Aforementioned “improvements” include a range of visual and technical enhancements as well as an ever-present mini-map. Instinct Mode, which was introduced in Absolution, also allows players to identify civilians and enemies and locate objects that can be used as weapons or distractions.

Hitman: Blood Money originally released for PC, Xbox, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 and is considered to be one of the best games ever made.

Blood Money was then developed for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in the Hitman HD Trilogy with Hitman 2: Silent Assassin and Contracts. Most recently, the game got a 4K remaster in the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

IO Interactive shared that its priorities for the series have shifted now that it has secured the opportunity to develop a new James Bond game.

“That’s a little bit on hiatus as we’re building another agent fantasy that’s also taking up a lot of our time,” said chief creative officer Christian Elverdam in an interview in March. “But obviously we’ll come back to beloved Agent 47. He’s still very much in the heart of this company.”

