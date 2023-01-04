‘Hitman’ trilogy to be combined into new ‘World Of Assassination’ game

Hitman 3 is set to be rebranded as World Of Assassination to incorporate both Hitman 1 and 2, it has been announced.

As VGC reports, the latest instalment in the stealth game trilogy – which came out in 2021 – will become Hitman World Of Assassination on January 26. It’ll feature the first two titles (released in 2016 and 2018, respectively) via the existing Access Pass system.

READ MORE: The best PS5 games to play in 2022

Current owners of Hitman 3 will receive a free upgrade to World Of Assassination on all platforms.

Advertisement

Announcing the plans, developer IO Interactive explained that it was “drastically simplifying the purchase experience” for new gamers by making World Of Assassination the only available option to begin playing Hitman.

“Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing Hitman 3 owners will have the same base content ownership,” IO said.

“There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that.”

Two new available editions – Hitman World Of Assassination and Hitman World Of Assassination Deluxe Pack – will replace the current ways to purchase Hitman 1, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3.

Existing players will be able to buy various additional content packs so that they aren’t required to purchase what they already own.

Advertisement

Additionally, standalone Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 titles are to be removed from sale across all platforms. “If you already own these games, you’ll still be able to access them in the exact same way that you do today,” IO said.

“Of course, the majority of the content included in these games remains playable through Hitman World of Assassination, with all of the improvements that were introduced with Hitman 3.”

Last year, NME named Hitman 3 as one of the best PS5 games to play in 2022.

“IO Interactive has somehow flown slightly under the radar despite consistently churning out excellent Hitman games,” the review read. “The strength of their work has got them a deal to make a 007 game. Don’t sleep on their most polished and vibrant work yet.”