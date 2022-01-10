‘Hogwarts Legacy’ might be shown during February’s State Of Play

New rumours suggest that Hogwarts Legacy will make an appearance at the PlayStation State Of Play broadcast next month.

That’s according to journalist Tom Henderson on Twitter – best known for his insider knowledge on games in the Call Of Duty and Battlefield series, as well as leaks within the games industry – who said that the next State Of Play live stream could possibly show a big title.

“The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month’s media events and past PlayStation dates,” he said. “It’ll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO.”

Advertisement

These dates Henderson is referring to are most likely the same dates that past State Of Play broadcasts have taken place. It’s possible that February’s live stream will take place during the same time period.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates. It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

Fans speculating in the comments asked whether or not Avalanche Studios‘ Hogwarts Legacy game could possibly be the reveal. To this he just reiterated what he had already stated in his previous tweet, saying once again: “but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO.”

Although there are several other upcoming AAA titles, such as God Of War: Ragnarok, it’s likely that Hogwarts Legacy might be the game that will be shown. It’s also unlikely that Final Fantasy 16 will appear, as the game is currently behind schedule. Sony has also yet to announce any State Of Play events for the month of February.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Set in the 1800s, players will create their own character, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become a wizard, all while attending Hogwarts.

“You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic,” the synopsis reads. “Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

Advertisement

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 players can expect an update on what to expect from the MMO sometime in February.