‘Hogwarts Legacy’ multiplayer mod in development from ‘Skyrim Together Reborn’ team

The team behind the Skyrim Together Reborn is working on a multiplayer mod for Hogwarts Legacy.

At present, the open-world, role-playing Harry Potter game is strictly single-player. However, just a few days after the game’s full release, Together Team has shared footage of a test build for a multiplayer mod titled HogWarp. You can watch it below.

As reported by PC Gamer, mod maker Yamashi revealed that the focus of the mod will be “on co-op and role-play”, with a goal of enabling up to eight people to play together.

“Our aim is to figure out how to do the basics such as spawning characters with the player’s appearance, animations and NPCs,” Yamashi said. “We are not going to create any multiplayer specific content ourselves, we want to provide a stable framework so that people can enjoy the vanilla game and maybe extend it themselves later on.”

Yamashi is currently working alone on the mod, although two members of the Skyrim Together team are “ramping up on the code base” with eye to joining the project.

A test build of HogWarp is available to Yamashi’s Patreon subscribers, but they warned that players “have to expect something very barebones and buggy” at this early stage.

Asked about a wider release, Yamashi said: “It’s very hard to say, [but] hopefully we can release a proof of concept to everyone within this month, if everything goes according to plan!” They stressed, however, that full functionality is still at least “a few months” away.

Yamashi confirmed that when the HogWarp mod does go into wide release, it will be open source, meaning players will be able to do or create whatever they want with it.

Meanwhile, a group of LGBTQ+ designers have raised over $79,000 (£65,587) after putting together a bundle of games as part of a protest against Hogwarts Legacy.

Many fans had already stated their intention to boycott the game, due to the fact that J.K. Rowling would profit from its sales, despite the game’s official site stating that she was “not involved” in its creation.

The inclusion of the franchise’s first transgender character, Sirona, also drew further criticism, with many describing it as tone deaf.

Over the years, Rowling has generated widespread controversy by making comments that many have perceived as transphobic.