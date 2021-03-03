‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reported to feature trangender characters

The upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly set to feature transgender character creation options.

After speaking with members of the development team, Bloomberg have revealed that the character customisation options in Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to customise body type, voice and gender placement in the school’s dormitories.

Based on information provided by those familiar with Hogwarts Legacy, players will be able to have a masculine or feminine voice regardless of their body type.

The focus on inclusivity is something the team is reportedly passionate about, although according to the report the management team initially pushed back on the idea.

The news came after a number of controversies surrounding the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling. Last year, Rowling came under fire on Twitter for posting a series of tweets which were deemed transphobic by members of the LGBTQA+ community.

A number of stars spoke out against the tweets, including Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter in the movie adaptations of the series.

In a short essay he wrote for the LGBTQ crisis intervention and suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, Radcliffe commented: “We need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm”.

Originally planned for a 2021 release, Hogwarts Legacy was recently delayed until 2022 with the developer Avalanche Software stating it needed “more time to deliver the best possible experience”.

The game was recently banned from gaming discussion website Resetera after it was discovered that Hogwarts Legacy’s director, Troy Leavitt had previously ran a YouTube channel which promoted “anti-fem and pro GG” videos.

GG refers to Gamergate, a harassment campaign targeting women and minorities in the games industry.