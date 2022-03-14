‘Hogwarts Legacy’ State Of Play to show gameplay this week

Sony has announced that a Hogwarts Legacy State Of Play will be taking place later this week.

The State Of Play presentation is set for March 17 at 9 PM GMT / 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and will feature an “extended first look at gameplay” (via, PlayStation Blog). The stream can be watched on the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels.

Around 14 minutes of the 20-minute runtime will be dedicated to PS5 gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy, with the rest of the time dedicated to providing insight from staff at the game’s developer Avalanche Software.

It was previously rumoured that the game was going to appear in the February State Of Play, but that came and went without any mention of Hogwarts Legacy.

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 14, 2022

Whilst there’s no official release date for the title as of publication, one may be revealed during the presentation. Previously HBO’s CEO said Hogwarts Legacy will launch this year, and the release date of a tie-in art book may point to a September 2022 launch as well. That said, there’s no confirmation that a release date will be announced this week, or exactly when one will be revealed.

As to what the game will involve, Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s and lets the player become a student at Hogwarts. The “immersive, open-world action RPG” will include character customisation, potion crafting, spell casting and what the team is calling “upgrade talents.”

Hogwarts Legacy will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Since 2019, JK Rowling – the author of the Harry Potter books – has come under fire for numerous transphobic statements, including several shared last week (March 12). Last year, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint joined several of the film’s other actors in condemning Rowling’s stance.

