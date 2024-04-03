‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ gets official Xbox store page

Hollow Knight: Silksong now has an official Xbox store page, but there’s still no news on a release date.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced back in 2019, with the 2D side-scrolling game getting an official teaser trailer. Last year, Team Cherry confirmed they had been aiming to release the game in the first quarter of 2023 but announced they would be delaying things as the game was still in development.

“We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can,” explained marketing and publishing lead Matthew Griffin. “Expect more details from us once we get closer to release,” he added.

But things have remained quiet since then. However, towards the end of April 1, fans noticed that an official Xbox store page for Hollow Knight: Silksong had gone live. It’s already been confirmed that the game will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass, as well as launching for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fans had already had to sidestep an April Fools’ Day prank that confirmed Hollow Knight: Silksong would be releasing in August but Xbox product marketing manager Tao Sila took to social media to confirm the store page “isn’t an April Fools’ joke. The Hollow Knight: Silksong wishlist page really is up on Xbox.” Nick Zuclich, Xbox’s senior content planning manager, also shared the news on X. “Hmmm. A new cool game to wishlist?!” he wrote.

While some fans are getting excited about imminent release news, others are pointing out that Silksong has had official store pages on Steam, PlayStation, and Switch systems for a long while now.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was initially planned as an expansion to the 2014 original but as plans grew, Team Cherry decided to make the DLC a full sequel. In Silksong, players will take the role of Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest, who is described as a more agile protagonist compared to Knight from Hollow Knight.

