Team Cherry has announced that its highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight – Hollow Knight: Silksong– has been delayed.

The confirmation comes from the studio’s marketing and publishing representative Matthew Griffin who shared the news on Twitter. He explained that the goal was to release the game in the first half of this year, but development is still ongoing.

“Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong,” Griffin said. “We had planned to release in the first half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.”

Griffin added that Team Cherry will share more details the closer the release date gets, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a 2D side-scrolling game that was revealed back in 2019, alongside the first teaser trailer, and has been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also be available day on on Xbox Game Pass.

Silksong was initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014, but as plans for a DLC grew, Team Cherry decided to make the game a full sequel. Players will take the role of Hornet — who appeared in the original game — the princess-protector of the game’s setting Hallownest, and is described as a more agile protagonist compared to Knight from Hollow Knight.

