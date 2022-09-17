‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ to be released for PlayStation consoles

Hollow Knight’s sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Team Cherry, the developer behind the 2D action adventure, first announced Silksong back in February 2019, but details have since been sparse. The next anyone heard of the sequel was this summer, at the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, when it was confirmed that the game would be a Day One Xbox Game Pass launch “within the next 12 months.”

Alongside this announcement, the game also received another trailer with more gameplay and footage of main character Hornet’s adventures, as they are kidnapped and taken to an unknown land. Hornet did feature in the original Hollow Knight, and is the sister of the main character, Knight, now taking on the role of the protagonist in Silksong.

Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

Since then there had been speculation as to whether the game would be arriving on PlayStation consoles given the Xbox Game Pass announcement, but the company itself has now confirmed via its Twitter page that Hollow Knight: Silksong will indeed be coming to PS4 and PS5, although whether that will happen on its release day or not remains to be seen.

There is still no confirmed release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong despite being scheduled within 12 months of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, meaning fans can only go by the very vague iteration that it’ll arrive some time before 13 June 2023.

