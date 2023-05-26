Blackbird Interactive has announced that its upcoming real-time strategy game Homeworld 3, has been delayed to 2024.

The announcement was made on Twitter last night (May 25), where the developer confirmed that Homeworld 3 will now launch in February 2024, instead of this year.

“Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy,” said Blackbird.

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 from the first half of 2023 to February 2024 so that we deliver the quality experience that fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/DaCX4eFMm4 — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) May 25, 2023

“Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game. We deeply appreciate your passion and dedication to this game, and we are working hard to get Homeworld 3 to you as soon as we can.

Blackbird clarified in an FAQ (via PCGamer) that the reason for the delay isn’t due to a specific issue but that the team want to take the extra time to live up to the “iconic” standards of the previous games.

“This work takes time, especially when we are raising the bar on what players will experience in the Homeworld universe,” the developer explained.

It also emphasised that it plans on delivering the promises it has already made for the sci-fi game, saying, “In fact, the team is able to achieve as much if not more when given the additional personal time. Being able to draw inspiration from time spent with family and friends and on personal hobbies has fueled a lot of the innovations we can’t wait to show off in the lead up to launch.”

