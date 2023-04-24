‘Honkai: Star Rail’ kicks off pre-install with new trailer

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse has announced that its next game, Honkai: Star Rail, is now available to download ahead of its launch this week.

Pre-installs for Honkai: Star Rail kicked off yesterday (April 23), meaning players can download the game early on PC and mobile platforms.

While fans on PC can download the game through Honkai: Star Rail‘s website, iOS and Android fans can install it through their phone’s app store. However, the game will not be playable until it launches on Wednesday (April 26).

Though pre-installs only began yesterday, Apple’s App Store charts already rank Honkai: Star Rail as the second most popular game on the service right now.

To mark the pre-installation announcement, Hoyoverse has shared a trailer for Seele – a scythe-wielding character in the game with a five-star rarity rating. You can watch the trailer below.

As for what the game is about, Hoyoverse’s follow-up to Honkai Impact 3 is a sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) that will be set across the galaxy.

Currently, a map of the game’s universe showcases the Herta Space Station, the “ice-cold” planet of Jarilo-VI, and a colossal space ship called The Xianzhou Luofu.

These areas will contain a number of playable characters to discover, which — like Genshin Impact — can be unlocked through random rolls bought using Stellar Jade currency, an in-game currency.

Players will be able to get their hands on Stellar Jade during Honkai: Star Rail‘s first event, which will run from April 23 until May 20.

A number of the game’s characters and factions have already been detailed here, including the intergalactic Astral Express that Star Rail draws its title from.

