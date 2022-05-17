‘Hooked on You’ is a ‘Dead By Daylight’ dating sim coming this year

Behaviour Interactive has revealed its new game Hooked on You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim which will release later this year on Steam.

During a special broadcast today (May 17) in celebration of Dead By Daylight‘s 6th anniversary, the developer revealed its future plans for both its multiplayer survival horror game, as well as new projects.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is exactly what the title describes, a Dead By Daylight dating simulator spin-off game that takes the characters of the multiplayer and puts them in an interactive visual novel. The game, which is being developed in collaboration with Psyop, the creators of I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger-Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, will take players to Murderer’s Island and allow them to romance their favourite Killers.

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

The teaser trailer shows that Hooked on You will have a cartoon art style with colourful visuals, as opposed to Dead By Daylight‘s dark and eerie aesthetic. Popular Killers featured include The Huntress, The Trapper, The Wraith, and The Spirit. The story will follow the player as they uncover dark twists, forge friendships, and find true love along the way.

“You wanted it? You got it! Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim mixes horror, humor and romance to create a fresh way for fans to interact and create an emotional bond with their favorite Killers,” says Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships for Dead by Daylight. “Our goal with our first visual novel is to provide fans with a completely unique and surprising new way to experience the world of Dead by Daylight.”

At this time, it’s unconfirmed whether Behaviour will add other fan-favourite characters, such as Hag, Nurse, and Trickster. Additionally, since other Killers such as Ghost Face, the Cenobite, Nemesis, and Freddy Krueger each belong to various other independent properties, it’s unconfirmed whether they will also be featured in Hooked on You.

