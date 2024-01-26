‘Horizon Forbidden West’ confirms PC release date

Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to PC later this year.

Originally released in February 2022 exclusively for PlayStation, Guerrilla Games followed Horizon Forbidden West up with the Burning Shores expansion last year. Now a Complete edition is coming to PC.

Featuring the base game, the Burning Shores expansion and other goodies, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for PC users via Steam and the Epic Games Store from March 21.

The Complete Edition was made available on PlayStation at the end of last year and also features a variety of in-game items including exclusive outfits, weapons, a handy resource pack and unique additions to the game’s photo mode.

Players who pre-order the game will also receive the blacktide outfit and blacktide bow while linking your Steam account to the PlayStation network will earn you the nora legacy outfit and spear.

Sony has said it will confirm PC requirements nearer to launch.

Speaking about a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, itself the continuation of a story started with 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, game director Mathijs de Jonge said: “Horizon is really about mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day, when the game takes place. Indeed, there is plenty of backstory that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established.”

“And, indeed, this game ends with another big cliffhanger, where we’re setting up some things for the next game once again.”

In a four-star review NME wrote: “Horizon Forbidden West is a competently made and fun action-adventure that channels Monster Hunter during its big boss encounters, and every Sony-made open-worlder during the gameplay. Still, there’s a reason these games are churned out each year. Forbidden West is stronger than its predecessor and rewards you for investing your time with a series of fun weapons, gadgets and narrative beats, but it still can’t resist getting in its own way.”

In other news, it’s been revealed that Blizzard’s Unannounced Survival Game was in development for six years before Microsoft cancelled it over issues with the game engine.