‘Horizon Forbidden West’ developer shares new story and character details

Horizon Forbidden West‘s developer has revealed further details on Aloy’s story, as well as who she will meet along the way.

In a new interview with Game Informer, Guerrilla Games‘ narrative director for Horizon Forbidden West, Benjamin McCaw shared more of what players can expect from the sequel’s main story.

McCaw confirmed that Forbidden West takes place six months after the events of the previous game, Horizon Zero Dawn, and that entire time “Aloy has been on a mission.”

Aloy has noticed the “Red Blight”, pictured in the announcement trailer and the demo footage, is a sign of the “degradation of the biosphere” and a threat that has put the planet in danger.

Aloy’s mission takes her to the Forbidden West, a frontier which is alluded to in the first game, where she and the player will come across new tribes, new enemies and machines, as well as new and old characters.

McCaw said: “You will absolutely see more returning characters and you will meet some new companions that I think players are really going to enjoy.”

The narrative director also commented on what the team has improved, story-wise, in the sequel saying that they wanted Aloy and the player to be able to spend more time with companions.

On the topic of bringing back fan-favorite character Erend, McCaw said that he plays a “very specific role in the story” and needed his character as a way to tie to Aloy’s past.

The Guerrilla developer also revealed that the post-apocalyptic San Francisco setting and its landmarks, “only scratches the surface” of what players can expect in the Forbidden West. Players are going to see “many, many more” locations, with some they’ll be able to recognize.

During the interview, game director Mathijs de Jonge also dived into the game’s combat and traversal systems, revealing that Forbidden West will have a free-climbing ability.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the God of War sequel has been delayed until 2022.