‘Horizon Forbidden West’ director explains PS5 and PS4 differences

Guerrilla Games has provided more details on how the PS5 and PS4 versions of Horizon Forbidden West will differ.

The information came from game director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with Game Informer, where he also shared new story and character details.

Although Horizon Forbidden West was first announced on PS5, seemingly as a next-gen exclusive, de Jonge revealed that “a lot of the development has taken place on the PlayStation 4, and a lot of playtesting has been done on PlayStation 4.”

However, the PS5 allows the team to add further detail in the environments. “Graphically, the rendering technique for the underwater scenes is special for the PlayStation 5, it has extra details and extra systems, like the wave technique is better on that system.”

The PS5 version will also be able to make use of a cinematic-grade lighting system, which has been limited to in-game cinematics in the PS4 version.

“The lighting on Aloy on PlayStation 5 has much more definition,” said de Jonge. “On the PlayStation 4, because the game is not running [in cutscenes], we have more processing power in those scenes.”

“But with the PlayStation 5, we have plenty of processing power, so we can have that lighting rig always available, so she always looks great with that lighting setup travelling with her anywhere.”

As spotted by Nibel, an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze also confirmed that the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West will support a Performance Mode, allowing the game to be played in 60 frames-per-second.

The same Game Informer interview also revealed a new free-climbing and melee combat system.

Meanwhile, SIE Herman Hulst has confirmed that the God of War sequel has been delayed to 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is still “on track” for a holiday release but remote development may also impact on this.