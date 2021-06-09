‘Horizon Forbidden West’ director reveals more info on the game’s story

Right now, Guerilla Games and Sony’s ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is one of the biggest and most anticipated games around. Given that the ‘God of War’ sequel has been delayed into 2022 and ‘Gran Turismo 7’ hasn’t been mentioned for quite a while, it’s also fans of PlayStation’s last big hope for a banger in the current year. And speaking to GameInformer.com, the narrative director for the game, Benjamin McCaw has given away a few more details of the plot, and what everyone can expect from the sequel.