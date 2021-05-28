‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gets 14 minutes of new gameplay footage

Sony has revealed new gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West in its latest State of Play showcase last night (May 27).

Shown running on PS5 hardware with a mix of real-time gameplay and in-engine cinematics, it’s the first substantial look at Guerrilla Games’ sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth a thousand years into the future taken over by robotic creatures, Horizon Forbidden West takes its protagonist Aloy to a new sunny location. By the end of the 14-minute demo, it transpires that she is in the remnants of San Francisco with the mossy ruins of the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Aloy is seen on a mission to rescue her companion Erend who has been captured by a hostile tribal faction. Besides taking them down in stealth or combat, they are also able to control machines, which culminates with a showdown with a huge mammoth-like machine.

Also shown are some of Aloy’s new abilities. With a Diving Mask she can swim underwater, while she can also glide in the air with a Shieldwing.

Following the demo, both game director Mathijs de Jonge and narrative director Ben McCraw also gave an overview of Horizon Forbidden West‘s story. The newest threat is a mysterious red blight that is devastating the land, and it’s up to Aloy to stop it by seeking out a lost technology from the ruins of the old world.

First announced for PS5, Horizon Forbidden West will also be coming to PS4. No release date has been announced yet.

A recent Sony investors presentation also revealed that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is coming to PC.