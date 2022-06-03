‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gets update as first trailer shared for ‘Call Of The Mountain’

Guerrilla has announced a major update for Horizon Forbidden West and shared the first trailer for upcoming VR title Call Of The Mountain.

The update, which went live earlier today (June 3) includes the “much-requested new game+ feature and ultra hard mode for those who want to challenge themselves further” alongside a host of quality of life updates according to the announcement.

Those new updates include the transmog feature, which “allows players to easily customise the cosmetics of their equipped outfit to look like any other owned outfit and with respec, players are enabled to freely reset their skill points and redistribute them.”

There’s also a new Herbalist vendor who sells animal parts and “a dedicated trophy pack so you can track your victories as you revisit the Forbidden West on ultra hard through new game+”

Developers have also revealed a first-look trailer at the upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and revealed a few narrative hints about what to expect from the storyline of the game.

According to a blog, “in Call Of The Mountain, you’ll be seeing it through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw.”

“Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation. But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself,” the post continues.

As it stands, neither Call Of The Mountain nor the PSVR2 has a release date, though reports indicate that the new console will be released in early 2023.

In other news, during their June State Of Play, Sony confirmed a remake of Resident Evil 4, announced a release date for Final Fantasy 16 and gave players their first look at a “new era” of Street Fighter – check out all the announcements here.