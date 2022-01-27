Guerrilla Games has announced that Horizon Forbidden West has officially gone gold.

The news comes from Twitter, where the developer shared the milestone and an in-game clip of a new character appearing in Forbidden West. A new PlayStation blog post also shares some details about the upcoming launch.

“We have some exciting news for you all: we are thrilled to announce that Horizon Forbidden West has gone Gold!” said Angie Smets, Studio Director & Executive Producer at Guerrilla Games. “This means we are all set to start printing and distributing the game, ready for you to experience Aloy’s journey into the Forbidden West for yourselves in less than a month.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone on the team for what we have achieved together and the community for their continued support and excitement as we’re preparing for launch.”

The developer also revealed some new gameplay clips of protagonist Aloy exploring the world and engaging in battles against enemy machines, with some footage showing the difference between PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on February 18 exclusively for PS5 and PS4 and is a direct sequel to the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn. The open-world game will follow Aloy as she explores a new frontier known as the Forbidden West, a post-apocalyptic version of the western United States. The player will lead a band of companions on a quest into the frontier to find the source of a plague that kills all it infects.

The game, announced in 2020 during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, was initially scheduled to launch in 2021 but was delayed to 2022.

