The soon-to-be-released Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games is reportedly cheaper by £10 GPB / $10 USD when purchased on a browser.

The Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is set to launch on February 18 for PS4 and PS5, with the PS5 version costing £69.99 GBP / $69.99 USD and £79.99 GBP / $79.99 USD for the Digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation console. However, as reported by VGC, it looks like Horizon Forbidden West is cheaper when bought on a browser with another buying option.

According to the PlayStation Store browser, the game is currently sitting at £59.99 GBP / $59.99 USD for the PS4 Standard Edition, which also comes with a free PS5 upgrade, while the Standard Edition for both consoles, as well as the Digital Deluxe Edition, is still the price above.

It’s unclear how long the game will remain at this price, but since this version is the PS4 version that can be upgraded for those who own a PS5, it’s possible it won’t be changed. PS5 games are more expensive than last-generation version’s, so this could be the reason for the pricing.

When the prices for the game were initially announced last year, Sony stated that a PS5 upgrade would cost an additional £10 GBP / $10 USD. However, Sony quickly reversed the decision following backlash, confirming that players will be able to upgrade the Standard and Special Editions of Horizon Forbidden West at no extra cost.

“Last year, we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West,” said Sony CEO Jim Ryan at the time. “While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Ryan added, “It’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark”.

Elsewhere, Sony is buying Destiny 2 developer Bungie for £2.6 billion.