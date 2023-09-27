‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is coming to PC next year

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games have revealed Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, bundling both the game and its expansion for PS5 and PC.

Burning Shores launched earlier this year as an exclusive expansion for PS5 players. In it, Aloy travels to what is left of Los Angeles after it is destroyed by volcanic activity in order to address a new threat to humanity. Priced at $59.99, the Complete Edition includes Burning Shores, digital bonuses and new in-game items. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be available for PS5 on October 6. On the other hand, PC players won’t get their hands on the game until “early 2024”, with more concrete information assumedly arriving at a later date.

The Complete Edition features the game and the expansion, as aforementioned, as well as the digital soundtrack, digital art book and the first issue of the digital comic book Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk.

In the game itself, there is a new pose and face paint accessory in Photo Mode. Through progress in Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, players are able to unlock the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece and a resources pack.

There was already an inkling that there was a Complete Edition of the game in the works, following a rating that was found from the Singaporean statutory board. However, due to the fact that neither the developer or publisher had made any mention of that potential version, it was still speculation until today (September 27).

