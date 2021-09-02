‘Horizon Forbidden West’ launches February 2022, won’t offer PS4 to PS5 upgrade

Horizon Forbidden West is officially launching on February 18, 2022, with pre-orders now available. But it seems PS4 players won’t be able to upgrade to PS5.

Along with the official release date, Sony revealed details about the several pre-order editions available for the upcoming action-adventure game from Guerrilla Games.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available in five different editions including both the digital PS4 and PS5 versions, as well as a Special Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and the Regalla Edition.

However, the PlayStation blog post states that players looking to have access to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West must purchase either the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Edition, as “Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions.”

Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders are live now. Continue Aloy’s journey with full details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb pic.twitter.com/3PGHpHCHdN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

This means anyone who purchases a standard or Special edition copy of the game for PS4 won’t be able to freely upgrade to PS5 later on down the road. So those wishing to own both versions of the game will need to spend an additional fee.

The official FAQ page also states that if you purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collectors or Regalla Edition you can transfer your PS4 save to PS5.

In addition to the pre-order information, Guerrilla Games has also confirmed a brand new in-game mechanic called Strike. Strike is the board game played by inhabitants of the world of Horizon. It is played with carved wooden and metal pieces in the shapes of machines. Aloy will be introduced to Strike in Horizon Forbidden West and she can challenge many different NPCs to a match.

Horizon Forbidden West was originally scheduled to launch this year but was recently delayed to 2022. The game is a direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow Aloy on a brand new journey once again.

In other news, the PlayStation Showcase broadcast is set to air next week on September 9.