‘Horizon Forbidden West’ reportedly “leaning toward” delay to 2022

Recent leaks suggest that Sony is likely to delay the launch of Horizon Forbidden West to 2022.

The news comes from Jeff Grubb, who claimed on his show Giant Bomb that a source told him Sony were likely to delay Horizon Forbidden West to an unspecified 2022 release date. Based on what he’s been told, Grubb stated:

“I don’t know for sure, I think it’s still undecided, but I think it’s leaning towards Horizon Forbidden West in 2022.”

“I think they’ll have a September State of Play to say, ‘here are the other things we’re going to have in the fall, here’s a bunch of exciting stuff, don’t worry’, but then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022″ (VCG).

Sony head Herman Hulst previously stated earlier in June that while they originally believed the game was still “on track” to release this year, the date “isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

The pandemic seems like the cause for this reported delay, as Hulst also claimed that Sony were not willing to let the quality or “the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team” slip in order to meet deadlines.

At the same time, Hulst confirmed that the next God Of War would be similarly delayed until next year.

Horizon Forbidden West has been hotly anticipated by fans of the series, with plenty of details – including enabled ray tracing and information on the plot, new characters and more – being shared last month.

In other news, Stray – an adventure game where players control a stray cat in the midst of a futuristic android-controlled city – has also been delayed until 2022. Luckily for fans however, the announcement came with a new trailer to enjoy.