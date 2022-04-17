‘Horizon Forbidden West’ sequel confirmed to explore “new mysteries”

Guerrilla Games’ creative director has teased where players can expect the Horizon Forbidden West sequel to take the overarching story.

In an interview with VG247 from April 14, Forbidden West’s game director Mathijs de Jonge talked about the title’s cliffhanger and how the team at Guerrilla want to use that alongside the game’s backstory to set up the sequel.

“Horizon is really about mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day, when the game takes place. Indeed, there is plenty of backstory that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established,” explained de Jonge.

Advertisement

“And, indeed, this game ends with another big cliffhanger, where we’re setting up some things for the next game once again.”

When Horizon Forbidden West was released earlier this year, it ended with the looming threat of Nemesis – a corrupt artificial intelligence created by the villainous group Far Zenith – as it approaches Earth. Whilst de Jonge doesn’t give anything away in terms of how a third Horizon game could deal with this threat, he does explain how Guerrilla went from Horizon Zero Dawn to Forbidden West.

“There is a conclusion to the story in the first game – in Horizon Zero Dawn – but Aloy doesn’t solve all the problems that are basically set up in the story, and at that point, there’s still a terraform system that needs repairing,” said de Jonge.

“So that was really a starting point for the story of this game [Horizon Forbidden West]. We knew that we wanted to move to a new location, and we already mentioned in the first game about the Forbidden West.”

A sequel hasn’t been confirmed yet, but both games’ success – with Forbidden West high in the boxed charts and Zero Dawn hitting 20million in sales on PC and PS4 – points to a third title being in the works.

Advertisement

In other news, the giant Erdtree at the centre of the map in Elden Ring is apparently taller than the Alps.