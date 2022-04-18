‘Horizon Forbidden West’ studio explains its ‘God Of War’ easter eggs

Guerrilla Games has talked about the God Of War easter eggs included in this year’s Horizon Forbidden West.

Senior community manager at Guerilla Annie Lee wrote a post on PlayStation.Blog about bringing Sony Santa Monica’s God Of War reboot over to Horizon earlier today (April 18).

Throughout Horizon Forbidden West the player can find three small totems based on God Of War that Lee says “pay homage to key characters”.

“We wanted these to be standalone, hidden easter eggs, which were intentionally more difficult to find than our other collectible sets,” adds Elijah Houck, the senior world designer at Guerrilla Games.

When is an Easter Egg also a Leviathan Axe? Guerrilla talks sneaking Norse nods into Horizon Forbidden West: https://t.co/wz0Rq1xddR pic.twitter.com/ELETZtL74o — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 18, 2022

“As a result, we decided not to give them map markers or quest tracking so that the player could stumble upon them naturally and draw their own conclusions about what the various callbacks are meant to represent.”

Throughout the Forbidden West players can find totems based on Kratos, Atreus and Brok and Sindri, with the Leviathan Axe and Kratos’ home also present. This type of reference is very similar to how the Iki island downloadable content (DLC) for Ghost Of Tsushima had multiple references to other first-party PlayStation titles.

Throughout the DLC players can find references to Infamous, Shadow Of The Colossus, Bloodborne and more.

Elsewhere in the realm of Horizon Forbidden West news, game director Mathijs de Jonge has talked about the title’s planned sequel.

“This game ends with another big cliffhanger, where we’re setting up some things for the next game once again,” he said.

“Horizon is really about mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day, when the game takes place. Indeed, there is plenty of backstory that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established.”

