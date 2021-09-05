‘Horizon Forbidden West’ will once again offer free PS4 to PS5 upgrades

Sony has announced that fans will once again be able to upgrade standard and special editions of Horizon Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 at no cost, reversing a previous announcement stating otherwise.

Earlier in the week (September 2), Sony announced that standard or special editions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 would not be able to upgrade to PS5 later down the line.

Following backlash, Sony has reversed course and announced that PS4 users who purchase Horizon Forbidden West will receive a free PS5 version.

An update regarding Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2021

Advertisement

Speaking to the previous announcement in an updated blog, Sony president Jim Ryan admitted that “it’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark”.

Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, Horizon Forbidden West will be the last first party, cross-gen (PS4 to PS5) PlayStation title to offer an upgrade for free. In the future, upgrading a first-party title from PS4 to PS5 will cost an additional $10 (£7.21, though regional pricing has not been announced).

The blog specifically mentions that God Of War and Gran Turismo 7 will offer priced upgrades, so anyone that buys either game on the PS4 will have to pay extra if they would like to upgrade to a PS5 edition.

After rumours that the game would be delayed into 2022, earlier in the week (September 2) Horizon Forbidden West received an official release date for February 18 2022.

While the game will launch with significantly improved graphics on the PS5, game director Mathijs de Jonge shared that “a lot of the development has taken place on the PlayStation 4, and a lot of playtesting has been done on PlayStation 4.”

Advertisement

In other news, a recent roadmap for Escape From Tarkov shares details on when fans can expect a new map, daily quests and many more features.