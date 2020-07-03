‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ is coming to Steam and Epic Games Store this August

The previously PS4 exclusive title Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7.

The PC version will be the complete edition and include all post-launch content, including The Frozen Wilds expansion. Players will also be able to utilise new features that are specific to the PC version.

Horizon Zero Dawn will include ultra-widescreen support as well as the ability to fine-tune the graphical experience to personal preference. An unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options are all available when the game his PC next month (August). You can see the game running on PC and check out all the features in the trailer below.

News of a PC version came to light earlier this year from Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios. In an interview with PlayStation Blog, Hulst revealed of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC port.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Hulst said. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.”

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s release comes this Summer alongside Death Stranding, another PS4 exclusive which is coming to PC on July 14.

Sony showcased a PlayStation 5 reveal event last month with a host of upcoming titles coming to the next-gen system. Amongst the catalogue was a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn titled Horizon Forbidden West and is set to release sometime in 2021.