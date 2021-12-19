‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ mod lets players explore in VR

Mod developer Luke Ross has revealed a mod for Horizon Zero Dawn that allows the entire game to be played in VR.

Currently, the mod is only available to Patreon supporters and allows players to convert Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn to a VR experience. The game is still played using a gamepad for input but allows a VR view of the world. Ross has also added an experimental first-person mode that allows players to see through Alloy’s eyes as they play. Users can also disable Alloy’s hair to avoid it impacting their first-person view to make life easier.

Upload VR has tried out the mod and found that it is an interesting conversion. However, they found that the game was not running particularly well. They ran their test using a 3070 Ti card and could not get above 45 frames per second, which can be problematic in a VR game.

Many elements of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s UI have been rearranged to be visible in front of the player view, and aiming a bow can be done using head tracking instead of carefully aiming with a stick. Gameplay changes come with the first-person version, as hiding in tall grass also makes it harder for the player to track and fire at machines.

Ross has released six other VR conversions for games such as GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Upload VR has said that Ross is looking to release a Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod next.

In other news, Naughty Dog and Insomniac developers have spoken about accessibility in the game industry, with one developer saying, “challenge and accessibility can coexist in harmony with the right design choices,” as both want to see it benefit the industry in the coming years as well.