‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ sells 20million copies across PS4 and PC

Horizon Zero Dawn has now sold over 20million copies, according to head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst.

This milestone is between both PC and PS4 copies of the game as of November 28, 2021, and also encompasses over 1billion hours played across those platforms.

Hulst said in a tweet: “Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20million copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement [for] Guerrilla Games, and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans!”

Its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, will release exactly a week from this announcement (on February 18) for both PS4 and PS5, and it still appears as though the game is cheaper when purchased from the official PlayStation store in-browser than by console. There’s a discount of £10/$10.

A preview of the sequel was also shown off recently as well, and it included new upgrades, details on the tribes and their stories, and plenty of the optional content in the game as well. A mod for Horizon Zero Dawn also lets players try out the game in VR, even if it only runs at 45 frames per second.

Almost all of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s UI has been rearranged to be in front of the player view for the mod, and aiming a bow uses head tracking instead of a control stick as well. Gameplay changes also come with the first-person version of the game, as now hiding in tall grass also makes it harder for the player to track and fire at machines, as it would in real life.

In other news, according to a report Beyond Good And Evil 2 is still in the pre-production phase, despite being announced five years ago. Very little has been revealed about the game since its initial announcement.