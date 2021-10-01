Horror dev Bloober Team teases new project in ‘Layers Of Fear’ universe

Bloober Team has announced a new project that returns to the world of its breakthrough horror game Layers Of Fear with a new teaser.

The first Layers of Fear, released in 2016, was a first-person psychological horror game told from the perspective of a painter obsessively trying to finish his magnum opus while losing his grip on reality.

The 90-second teaser shared today (October 1) appears to revisit this same theme, again presented in the first-person perspective as someone trying to paint a blank canvas. Although there is no official title, the clip ends with the tagline, “Your Fear will return”.

Advertisement

The teaser is a showcase for Unreal Engine 5, not just for the realistic lighting and painter’s hand, but also the paint textures seen on both the palette and the canvas. A glimpse of a mirror on the table catching the painter’s reflection is also likely demonstrating the use of ray-tracing.

It’s not clear whether this project would be a remake of the first game or indeed a brand new experience, but the teaser also confirms a 2022 release.

Earlier this year, Bloober Team announced a new partnership with Konami, leading many fans to believe the Polish developer could be making a new Silent Hill game, with rumours indicating that the Japanese publisher has two games from the survival horror series in development.

Bloober’s CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski however issued a statement to clarify these rumours, explaining that “online speculations based on outdated or incomplete information can often lead to strange theories among gamers”.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, things are looking less rosy for Konami with the launch of eFootball 2022, as the free-to-play title has received “overwhelmingly negative” user reviews on Steam, with fans branding as “the worst football” game ever released.