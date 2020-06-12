Housemarque announces ‘Returnal’ for PlayStation 5

Yesterday (June 11) during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s The Future Of Gaming event, developer Housemarque announced its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal.

It was revealed with a trailer that showcased the game’s cinematics, as well as gameplay mechanics. The video’s description on YouTube noted that the game will “combine side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death”.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Advertisement

Returnal will revolve around a currently unnamed lone astronaut who crashes onto an unknown alien planet. She’s attacked by creatures off-screen and is killed – or so she thinks. The protagonist later wakes up to find herself in an infinite time loop, and is forced to relive the crash, the attack and her death over and over again.

But there’s a catch: every time she revives, she’s on a different alien planet. This means players will have to learn to quickly adapt to the new environment around them if they plan to survive. The trailer also showed a glimpse of the third-person shooting, with the main character using an assault rifle to attack the aliens of this new planet.

Returnal will be published exclusively for the newly revealed PS5 by PlayStation Worldwide Studios. A release date for the console has not been announced.

Other games that were revealed during the Future Of Gaming digital conference include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank, Hitman 3, Grand Theft Auto V, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village and Horizon Forbidden West, among others.