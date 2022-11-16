How long will ‘Warzone’ be down for?

Though the launch of Warzone 2 brings plenty of new features for Call of Duty fans to dive into, the sequel’s release means the original game’s servers will be taken offline for a lengthy period. For fans looking to stick with Caldera, here’s how long the first Warzone will be down for.

Warzone servers will be taken offline at 4PM GMT on November 16, and will not be brought back online until 6PM GMT on November 28. That means Warzone will not be available to play for 12 days this month, though players will only have an hour of downtime to wait until Warzone 2 is out.

Last week, developer Activision Blizzard explained that during the downtime, “studio development resources (led by Raven Software) will be focused on ensuring the new Warzone 2.0 free-to-play ecosystem is running effectively.”

“Once the Warzone 2.0 ecosystem is fully stable, and after a small development break for Thanksgiving for the developers who observe this U.S. holiday, Warzone is planned to be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera as a separate experience,” continued the blog.

However, the battle royale’s Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep maps won’t be returning with Caldera. Instead, it will feature a “standard battle royale playlist.”

Additionally, players’ weapons, cosmetics and inventories will not carry over between both games. According to Activision, this is due to “a combination of feedback from the community, technical limitations, and a need to simplify” the sequel.

However, Call of Duty Points are an exception and will be transferable between all games. On the topic of COD Points, yesterday (November 15) Activision Blizzard revealed that players will be able to earn the currency through a nonlinear Battle Pass that will be shared across Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Elsewhere, Phil Spencer has reiterated that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more focused on mobile rather than Call Of Duty.