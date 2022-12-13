How to get your PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up

Sony has launched the 2022 Wrap-Up, allowing fans to check out how they spent their last year of gaming on PlayStation consoles.

READ MORE: 12 upcoming games to get excited for in 2023

The 2022 Wrap-Up is available from today (December 13) until January 13, and will allow PlayStation users to check out a number of stats from 2022.

To check out your own 2022 Wrap-Up, you can log into your Sony account on this page to catch up with how you’ve spent 2022 on the PlayStation.

Advertisement

According to this blog from Sony, the Wrap-Up will tell players their “number of earned trophies, number of games played [and] total hours played across PS4 and PS5 games,” as well as how many PlayStation Plus monthly games were downloaded if subscribed to PS Plus.

The 2022 Wrap-Up will also showcase the PlayStation community’s collective stats achieved over the year, though the numbers will continue to increase until the end of 2022. Sony says these stats will include things like the total number of axes thrown in God of War Ragnarok and the number of miles driven in Gran Turismo 7.

Relive your year of gaming with PlayStation in the 2022 Wrap-Up – available starting today through January 13, 2023. More details: https://t.co/F9S1yO0hft pic.twitter.com/1NFrCBzdVk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2022

Anyone that takes part in the 2022 Wrap-Up will receive a shareable summary card, which allows them to showcase their highlights and share achievements with other players. Additionally, PS4 and PS5 users who go through all of their Wrap-Up will be given a voucher code that can be redeemed for one of six Astro Bot avatars that “reflects their PlayStation gaming achievements this year” – these can be shared with other players in their region, meaning it’s possible to acquire all six of them.

In other gaming news, a recent report has claimed that Microsoft has offered Sony the right to put Call of Duty on the company’s PlayStation Plus subscription service.

The offer follows the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announcing that it will be attempting to stop Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.