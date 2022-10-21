How to play the ‘Football Manager 2023’ beta before launch

The Football Manager 2023 beta has started for anyone who has pre-ordered the game from any “SEGA-approved digital retailer” – here’s how to jump in early.

The beta started yesterday (October 20), and will run until Football Manager 2023‘s full release on November 8. As detailed in this blog from Sega, anyone who has already bought Football Manager 2023 from an “approved digital retailer”.

A list of approved digital retailers can be found here.

For copies on Steam or the Epic Games Store, users should be able to restart the game for Football Manager 2023 to automatically become playable. For Microsoft Store copies, buyers will need to navigate to the game and click ‘Get’ to start downloading it.

Any progress made in career mode will be carried over from beta to full launch, and the game’s Versus, Online Career and Fantasy Draft modes will all be available to play in the beta.

However, Sega has noted that the quality of Football Manager 23 may not be as polished as it will be at full launch. “This is a beta and not the full game,” the company’s blog reads. “As such you may encounter some bugs and glitches that our developers will be working tirelessly to fix before full release.”

Despite that, the beta has been met with a positive reception on Steam and currently holds a ‘Very Positive’ rating based on player reviews.

We recently got to preview Football Manager 23 and praised it as “another title winner for developer Sports Interactive,” highlighting “a few new features that should make FM2023 a solid entry in the franchise.”

Speaking to Sports Interactive, we also learned that EA “got there first” by adding Ted Lasso to FIFA 23, though the Football Manager team would be “more than happy to collab” with the Apple TV show.