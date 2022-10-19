How to preload the ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ campaign

Starting today (October 19), anyone who has pre-ordered Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC will be able to preload the game’s campaign mode ahead of this week’s early access phase.

Preloading for the campaign begins for PC on October 19 at 6PM BST / 7PM CEST / 10AM PT, meaning players can jump straight into the single-player mode when early access begins.

Anyone who has pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on PC will be able to pre-load the campaign through Battle.net or Steam, depending on where their copy was purchased for.

Advertisement

The campaign’s early access kicks off from October 20 at 6PM BST, meaning players get just over a week to complete the shooter’s single-player story before Modern Warfare 2 launches fully on October 28.

Pre-loading for the full game, which will include Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and special ops modes, will begin on October 26 – again at 6PM BST.

With just over a week left until the game launches, Infinity Ward has also shared Modern Warfare 2‘s minimum and recommended PC system requirements. The studio’s recommendations have also been broken into four separate categories, depending on what quality players want to run the game at.

For PC fans who were able to play the game’s beta in September, it’s worth double checking the new system requirements as they have been changed since then.

In our preview of the next Call Of Duty, we found that “Modern Warfare 2 feels like the polished ideal of everything you might expect, and the beta has provided a compelling reason to buy in when the game launches on October 28.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, EA has revealed that The Sims 5 – codenamed Project Rene – is still “a couple” of years away, but will mark the “next generation” of the series.