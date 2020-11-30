Here’s how to use cross-saves in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has outlined how cross-gen file transfers and saves will work in its highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

With less than two weeks before the game is released, the developer has begun shedding more light on the game’s more technical features, starting with cross-saves. Since a full-fledged next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is only expected to arrive in 2021, owners of next-gen consoles will have to play the current-gen versions through backwards compatibility.

Players will be able to transfer their saves from current- to next-gen consoles rather seamlessly, according to the developer. For Xbox users, the saves will be transferred through Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature, which will upload players’ saves to the cloud and can then be accessed via Xbox Series X or Series S.

Additionally, players can connect both their current- and next-gen consoles to the same network and download their saves via selecting the System Network Transfer option.

On the other hand, three cross-save options will be made available to PlayStation players. Players can connect to their PlayStation Plus accounts and upload their save files, transfer their data via a LAN cable or wireless network connection, or use an external hard drive to copy their save from the PS4 and then transfer the file to the PS5 console.

In other news, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the game’s DLC – which was initially scheduled to be revealed ahead of the game’s release – will now be announced only after the base game launches.

It was also confirmed that the game’s multiplayer mode will not be a Cyberpunk 2077 add-on but its own “triple-A” release, with discussions beginning “in Q1 next year,” according to CD Projekt RED President and co-CEO Adam Kiciński.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on December 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with backwards compatibility support for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S.