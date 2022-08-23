How to watch Bungie’s ‘Destiny 2’ 2022 showcase

Bungie is set to reveal more about the next chapter of Destiny 2 in a showcase later today – here’s how to watch and what to expect from the stream.

The showcase will be live today (August 23) at 5PM UK time / 6PM CEST / 9AM PDT / 12PM ET.

The stream will be available on the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel, Twitch, and BiliBili accounts.

Destiny 2 players can expect an update on Season 18 and the upcoming Lightfall expansion during the showcase, with Season 18 set to start just two hours after the stream starts later today.

“It has arrived,” says Bungie on its website. “As we prepare for fate to unfold, the people of the Last City look to the stars—to us—for hope. And while we have triumphed in the face of impossible odds before, this time feels different. But if there is to be no escape, our story will be one of courage; one of legends.”

Bungie even provided some dates for the Season 18 roadmap in a recent This Week At Bungie (TWAB) blog post. The raid launch is August 26, with Iron Banner coming to Destiny 2 on September 6 and November 15, Trials Of Osiris brings back the Lighthouse on September 16, with Grandmaster Nightfalls coming on October 4.

“While Guardians around the world were busy confronting hard truths and learning what it means to be a survivor in Season of the Haunted, our developers have been hard at work on what the future will look like against The Witness and its impressive allies,” read the post.

