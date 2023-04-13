How to watch today’s ‘Final Fantasy 16’ State Of Play

Sony has confirmed that it will be hosting a State Of Play stream to showcase Square Enix‘s upcoming role-playing game Final Fantasy 16 today (April 13) — here’s how, and where, you can watch it live.

The Final Fantasy 16 State Of Play will take place today (April 13) and will be broadcast at 10PM BST / 11PM CEST / 2PM BT / 5PM ET.

As for where it can be watched live, Sony has confirmed it will be broadcast through PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. When the stream begins, you can watch the State Of Play through the below video.

As for what the showcase will contain, a PlayStation blog has confirmed that among other things, it will explore Final Fantasy 16‘s “dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers”.

Final Fantasy 16 is set to launch on June 22, and will only be available on PS5.

While Square Enix has confirmed the role-playing game will be locked to six months of exclusivity with PlayStation, producer Naoki Yoshida recently confirmed that a PC version won’t be ready as soon as that expires.

Looking ahead, Yoshida has also teased that Final Fantasy 16 could make an appearance in Square Enix’s ongoing MMO Final Fantasy 14, which he also produces.

Back in February, NME got to preview Final Fantasy 16 and described it as a “lavish twist” on PlatinumGames‘ Bayonetta series.

“Part Dark Souls, part Bayonetta, battles are snappy, responsive and surprisingly complex,” reads our preview. “16′s secret sauce? Devil May Cry 5’s Ryota Suzuki. After 15’s iffy combat, this time around Square has wisely turned to an action professional to bring its clash of swords and sorcery authentically to life, and it’s a move that’s very much paid off.”