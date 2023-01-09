It’s January, which means Games Done Quick (GDQ) is back for another week of impressive speedrunning feats in the name of charity. Whether you’re a long-time fan or this is your first time tuning in, here’s how to watch Games Done Quick 2023.

How to watch Games Done Quick 2023

The good news is that Games Done Quick started on Sunday (January 8), meaning it’s available to watch right now. The event will run until roughly 5:30 AM on January 15, and can be watched via GDQ’s website or Twitch channel.

In the past, GDQ has brought everything from a blindfolded Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice playthrough to an explosive 17-minute Stardew Valley speedrun, and this year’s schedule looks to be just as impressive. You can find the full schedule for GDQ 2023 here.

Some of our favourite games from 2022 – including Cult of the Lamb, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3 and Neon White – will be making appearances throughout the event, along with speedrunning staples like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and several Mario games.

As GDQ is a charity event that raises money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, there are several bonus games that will be speedrun if certain fundraising goals are met. These include Portal, a 50-minute speedrun of Resident Evil Village‘s recent Shadows of Rose expansion, Stray, and Mario Kart 8.

At time of writing (January 9), GDQ 2023 has already raised £130K ($158K) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year, GDQ 2022 raised a whopping £2.5million for the same charity – the most it has ever raised in a single event.

However, GDQ 2023 will be the last event held by founder Mike Uyama, who is leaving the organisation this year. Uyama held the first GDQ in his mother’s basement in 2010 and after 13 years of keeping the tradition alive, the founder plans to look for a “new adventure” elsewhere.