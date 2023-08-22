How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, hosted in Cologne, Germany, is scheduled for this evening. Reveals for games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are promised, so here’s when and where you can watch for all of the announcements.

The show is set to start at 7PM BST (11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 8 PM CET / 4 AM AET on August 23). Fans can either tune in through YouTube, Twitch or X to keep up with the livestream. These can be accessed through Gamescom 2023’s official channels, or in the embedded video below:

It’s not known how long this year’s show will be, but Opening Night Live 2022 was almost two hours long with more than 30 reveals throughout.

“It’s going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong,” host Geoff Keighley said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle. “This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand-new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.”

Speaking to NME, Keighley praised Gamescom as an opportunity for European fans to feel involved in the industry as there is a significant focus on American events like Game Developers Conference, PAX East and West, and Summer Games Fest. “Gamescom has always known its identity and done an amazing job with its consumer event,” he said.

The games confirmed to be appearing in the show are Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Crimson Desert, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Delta Force, Fort Solis, Lords of the Fallen, Mortal Kombat 1, Nightingale, Sonic Superstars and Zenless Zone Zero.

Potential surprises include Death Stranding 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 on the PS5, and perhaps one last look at Starfield ahead of its launch in September.

In other gaming news, voice actor Charles Martinet has retired from the role of Mario after almost three decades.